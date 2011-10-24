* ECB spent 4.49 bln euros, highest since mid-September
* Analysts see bond buys tapering off slowly
(Adds details, analyst)
FRANKFURT, Oct 24 The European Central Bank made
its heaviest interventions in five weeks on the sovereign bond
markets last week as euro zone governments sought to prevent a
disorderly Greek default and peripheral debt yields rose after
bond auctions.
ECB figures published on Monday showed the bank doubled its
purchases to 4.49 billion euros worth of bonds in the period
Oct. 13 - 19 from 2.243 billion the previous week.
It was the highest weekly total since the week ending Sept.
16 and took the programme's overall total to 169.5 billion
euros. Some 240 million euros in previously purchased bonds
matured last week, the data also showed.
Analysts attributed the rise to rising borrowing costs
before the weekend's EU summit.
"This was in the run-up to the European leaders' meeting,"
RBS economist Nick Mattthews said.
"The data speaks for itself, the ECB needs to still be in
these markets."
As usual the ECB said it would hold a "sterilisation"
operation on Tuesday at which it takes 1-week deposits from
banks to neutralise the inflation pressure the bond purchases
create. (Click ECB35 for full details)
Europe is under pressure from its G20 peers to take swift,
decisive action to stop the Greek debt crisis engulfing bigger
euro zone states and hurting the already weak global recovery.
Italy and Spain have been seriously affected and seen their
borrowing costs rise strongly over the last two months.
At 6 percent the Italian 10-year yield is matching levels
which prompted the ECB to start buying Italian and Spanish bonds
in the markets on Aug. 8 to support the two countries' battered
debt.
The ECB was seen buying 10-year Italian bonds in the market
last week to counter a widening in the yield spread between
Italian sovereign bonds and their German equivalent, traders
said.
The ECB reactivated its government bond-buying programme -
known as the Securities Markets Programme -- in August to keep
those costs in check, and to ensure its low interest rates
benefit even troubled parts of the euro zone.
ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet said earlier this month
that the central bank would not abruptly end the programme even
though the euro zone bailout fund EFSF has been given the power
to intervene in the secondary market and would wait until
financial markets stabilise.
The European Commission said on Monday it expected the ECB
to keep buying bonds.
But analysts expect the central bank to ease its
intervention after the rescue fund starts to buy bonds.
"The programme is ongoing," Matthews said. "But the ECB will
try to scale back its purchases when the EFSF is up-and-running
and able to buy on the secondary market."
Under the bond-buying programme, the ECB and the 17 euro
zone national central banks can buy government and corporate
bonds from banks and other investors, but not directly from
governments.
It also does not give a breakdown of its purchases. However,
analysts and traders estimate it has bought around 45 billion
euros of Greek debt and has concentrated largely on Italian and
Spanish debt with the 97 billion euros it has spent since
restarting its purchases in early August.
Purchases take two to three days to settle, meaning that
when the ECB is buying, the weekly figures do not necessarily
give the full picture.
Some ECB members strongly opposed restarting the programme,
which sources say led to the resignation of Juergen Stark, one
of ECB's most experienced Executive Board members.
Another opponent is German Bundesbank President Jens
Weidmann. He has piled pressure on the ECB to end the programme
as soon as possible, warning it blurs the lines between fiscal
and monetary policy, allows politicians to slacken off from
their responsibilities and threatens the ECB's independence.
For Reuters ECB information page on bond purchases, see
.
Date Bonds bought Bonds matured
(blns of euros)
14/05/2010 16.5
21/05/2010 10
28/05/2010 8.5
04/06/2010 5.5
11/06/2010 6.5
18/06/2010 4.2
25/06/2010 4
02/07/2010 4
09/07/2010 1
16/07/2010 0.302
23/07/2010 0.176
30/07/2010 0.081
06/08/2010 0.009
13/08/2010 0.01
20/08/2010 0.338
27/08/2010 0.142
03/09/2010 0.173
10/09/2010 0.237
17/09/2010 0.323
24/09/2010 0.134
01/10/2010 1.384
08/10/2010 0.009
15/10/2010 0
22/10/2010 0
29/10/2010 0
05/11/2010 0.771
12/11/2010 1.073
19/11/2010 0.713
26/11/2010 1.348
03/12/2010 1.965
10/12/2010 2.667
17/12/2010 0.603
24/12/2010 1.121
31/12/2010 0.164
07/01/2011 0.113
14/01/2011 2.313
21/01/2011 0.146 0.087
28/01/2011 0
04/02/2011 0
11/02/2011 0
18/02/2011 0.711 0.040
25/02/2011 0.369
04/03/2011 0
11/03/2011 0
18/03/2011 0 0.170
25/03/2011 0.432 1.054
01/04/2011 0
08/04/2011 0 0.055
15/04/2011 0 0.830
22/04/2011 0
29/04/2011 0
06/05/2011 0
13/05/2011 0
20/05/2011 0 1.227
27/05/2011 0
03/06/2011 0
10/06/2011 0
17/06/2011 0 1.008
24/06/2011 0
01/07/2011 0
08/07/2011 0
15/07/2011 0
22/07/2011 0 0.245
29/07/2011 0
05/08/2011 0
12/08/2011 22.0
19/08/2011 14.291
26/08/2011 6.651 1.327
02/09/2011 13.305
09/09/2011 13.960
16/09/2011 9.793
23/09/2011 3.952 0.69
30/09/2011 3.795
07/10/2011 2.312
14/10/2011 2.243
21/10/2011 4.490 0.24
Total 169.5
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; editing by Stephen Nisbet)