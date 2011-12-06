FRANKFURT Dec 6 The European Central Bank comfortably attracted the 207 billion euros it needed on Tuesday to offset its 1-1/2 year long programme of government bond purchases, shrugging off last week's failure.

A total of 113 banks offered up 246 billion euros to the ECB, well above the 207 billion target. The ECB paid 0.65 percent interest on average to banks that took part, only a fraction up on last week's 0.62 percent and well below the 1.25 percent maximum that was on offer. (for full details click )

The ECB takes interest-paying deposits from banks every week with the aim of neutralising the inflationary threat created by its purchases of government bonds.

Last week it fell short of its target by just under 10 billion euros, raising questions whether the overall total was now so large that the bank may have re-think the way it offsets the purchases. (Reporting by Marc Jones)