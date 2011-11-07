* ECB bond buys jump to 9.5 bln euros, highest since Sept
* Surge corresponds with Draghi's first week in charge
* ECB had signalled it hoped to cut back purchases
* Analysts see no let-up while debt crisis rages
By Marc Jones and Eva Kuehnen
FRANKFURT, Nov 7 The European Central Bank more
than doubled its purchases of government bonds in the first week
of Mario Draghi's presidency, data showed, with no let-up
expected in the controversial programme until the euro zone debt
crisis eases.
Purchases totalled to 9.52 billion euros, Monday's ECB
bond-buying data showed.
That compared with the previous week's 4 billion euros and
was the most the bank has spent since mid-September, taking the
programme's overall spend to 183 billion euros. (for full
details click .)
The jump in outlays comes days after Draghi took over from
Jean-Claude Trichet, and as the bank continues to publicly
resist pressure from -- among others -- the United States,
Britain and Russia, to step up the purchases to better shield
Italy, Spain and other debt-strained euro states.
In his first news conference as ECB president last week,
Draghi offered no commitment to scaling up the bank's
bond-buying, describing it as a "limited" programme.
Over the weekend Yves Mersch, one of the ECB's
longest-standing policymakers, also downplayed political
expectations, saying the bank would stop buying bonds if it felt
beneficiaries were not doing enough to repair their finances.
But with tensions remaining high in bond markets, the data
spoke loudest.
"Draghi said that the ECB wanted to get back to
concentrating on interest rates but their actions tell a
different story," said DZ Bank economist Thomas Meissner.
"They will definitely keep on lowering interest rates and it
looks like they will definitely keep buying government bonds...
9.5 billion euros sounds a lot but it is not having the desired
result," he said, pointing to the record difference between
Italian and German government borrowing costs.
ITALY CONCERNS
The ECB reactivated its bond-buying - known as the
Securities Markets Programme - in August after a four-month
break, as the crisis began to directly affect Italy and Spain,
two of the euro zone's biggest economies.
Under the programme, the ECB and the 17 euro zone national
central banks can buy government and corporate bonds from banks
and other investors, but not directly from governments. It is
designed to keep bond markets in check and ensure the full
benefit of the ECB's low interest rates are felt.
The bank does not give a country-by-country breakdown of its
purchases.
However, analysts and traders estimate it has bought around
45 billion euros of Greek debt and has concentrated largely on
Italian and Spanish debt with the 100 billion euros plus it has
spent since restarting its purchases in August.
Noting Draghi's deliberately guarded words at last week's
policy meeting, traders say the ECB has been steadily buying
Italian and Spanish bonds since he took over as president.
The interventions have so far failed to cap a steady climb
in borrowing costs, however. Italian yields hit a fresh 14-year
high of 6.67 percent on Monday, close to the 7 percent level
many economists see as unsustainable.
The bond purchases are reported every week but take two to
three days to settle, meaning that when the bank is buying, the
figures do not necessarily give the full picture.
This week's spending was significantly more than traders
polled by Reuters had expected.
Date Bonds bought Bonds matured
(blns of euros)
14/05/2010 16.5
21/05/2010 10
28/05/2010 8.5
04/06/2010 5.5
11/06/2010 6.5
18/06/2010 4.2
25/06/2010 4
02/07/2010 4
09/07/2010 1
16/07/2010 0.302
23/07/2010 0.176
30/07/2010 0.081
06/08/2010 0.009
13/08/2010 0.01
20/08/2010 0.338
27/08/2010 0.142
03/09/2010 0.173
10/09/2010 0.237
17/09/2010 0.323
24/09/2010 0.134
01/10/2010 1.384
08/10/2010 0.009
15/10/2010 0
22/10/2010 0
29/10/2010 0
05/11/2010 0.771
12/11/2010 1.073
19/11/2010 0.713
26/11/2010 1.348
03/12/2010 1.965
10/12/2010 2.667
17/12/2010 0.603
24/12/2010 1.121
31/12/2010 0.164
07/01/2011 0.113
14/01/2011 2.313
21/01/2011 0.146 0.087
28/01/2011 0
04/02/2011 0
11/02/2011 0
18/02/2011 0.711 0.040
25/02/2011 0.369
04/03/2011 0
11/03/2011 0
18/03/2011 0 0.170
25/03/2011 0.432 1.054
01/04/2011 0
08/04/2011 0 0.055
15/04/2011 0 0.830
22/04/2011 0
29/04/2011 0
06/05/2011 0
13/05/2011 0
20/05/2011 0 1.227
27/05/2011 0
03/06/2011 0
10/06/2011 0
17/06/2011 0 1.008
24/06/2011 0
01/07/2011 0
08/07/2011 0
15/07/2011 0
22/07/2011 0 0.245
29/07/2011 0
05/08/2011 0
12/08/2011 22.0
19/08/2011 14.291
26/08/2011 6.651 1.327
02/09/2011 13.305
09/09/2011 13.960
16/09/2011 9.793
23/09/2011 3.952 0.69
30/09/2011 3.795
07/10/2011 2.312
14/10/2011 2.243
21/10/2011 4.490 0.24
28/10/2011 4.0
07/11/2011 9.52
Total 183.0
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by John Stonestreet)