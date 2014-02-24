BRIEF-Takara Leben to retire 1.58 pct stake of shares
* Says it plans to retire 1.58 percent stake of common shares (2 million shares), on March 27
FRANKFURT Feb 24 The size of the European Central Bank's dormant government bond purchase programme remained at 175.5 billion euros ($241.22 billion) last week, the central bank said on Monday.
The ECB terminated its Securities Markets Programme (SMP) in September 2012 to replace it with a new but yet-to-be-used plan dubbed Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT).
But because the ECB has said it will keep the bonds it acquired under the SMP programme until maturity, it will be years before the programme ceases to exist.
The ECB updated the contents of its SMP portfolio last week, showing it had 86.8 billion euros worth of Italian bonds, 38.4 billion of Spanish, 25.4 billion of Greek, 19 billion of Portuguese and 9.2 billion euros of Irish government debt at the end of 2013.
The ECB will seek to take an amount equivalent to the current SMP holdings as weekly deposits from banks on Tuesday to counterbalance the buys and neutralise any threat of them fuelling inflation. ($1 = 0.7275 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)
* Says it plans to retire 1.58 percent stake of common shares (2 million shares), on March 27
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Azerbaijani Banking Sector - Pressure from Currency Moves Persists https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/895587 MOSCOW/LONDON, March 16 (Fitch) Currency devaluation continues to weigh on Azerbaijani banks and they face continued capital shortfalls due to weak asset quality, high dollarisation and currency mismatches, Fitch Ratings said at its sixth annual conference on Azerbaijan in Baku today. Fitch ex
March 16 Lushang Property Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/nYK8By Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)