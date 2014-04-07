BRIEF-Physicians Realty Trust prices 15 mln offering at $18.20 per shr
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 15,000,000 common shares
FRANKFURT, April 7 The size of the European Central Bank's dormant government bond purchase programme shrank to 172.5 billion euros ($236.21 billion) last week, as bonds worth 3.73 billion euros matured, the ECB said on Monday.
The decline was also due to a quarterly amortisation exercise, the ECB said.
The ECB terminated its Securities Markets Programme (SMP) in September 2012, replacing it with the as-yet-unused plan called Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT).
But because the ECB has said it will keep the bonds it acquired under the SMP until maturity, it will be years before the programme ceases to exist.
The ECB updated the contents of its SMP portfolio in February, showing it had 86.8 billion euros' worth of Italian bonds, 38.4 billion of Spanish, 25.4 billion of Greek, 19 billion of Portuguese and 9.2 billion euros of Irish government debt at the end of 2013.
The ECB will seek to take an amount equivalent to the current SMP holdings as weekly deposits from banks on Tuesday to counterbalance the buys and neutralise any threat of them fuelling inflation. ($1 = 0.7303 Euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)
* T-Mobile agrees to sell $500.0 million 4.000% senior notes due 2022, $500.0 million 5.125% senior notes due 2025 and $500.0 million 5.375% senior notes due 2027
WASHINGTON, March 13 Fourteen million Americans would lose medical insurance by next year under a Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare that would also reduce the budget deficit, a nonpartisan congressional research office said on Monday, throwing President Donald Trump and Republicans on the defensive as they press forward with replacement legislation.