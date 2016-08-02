* ECB bond buying moves along curve

* Issuers forced into longer tenors

* US dollars offer shorter option

By Michael Turner

LONDON, Aug 2 (IFR) - Public sector issuers are having to print more and more long-dated debt, as the European Central Bank's increasingly longer-maturity bond purchases continue to force their hands by pushing yields down.

Data released on Monday showed that the ECB had extended the weighted average maturity on German, Austrian and Dutch government bonds to its longest since the Public Sector Purchase Programme began in March 2015.

More and more bonds are falling outside the ECB's buying remit because they yield less the central bank's self-imposed rules that prevents it from buying bonds yielding less than its deposit rate of minus 0.4%.

Yields are continuing to fall as the ECB is looking further down the curve, with just over 1.9trn of European government bonds carrying negative yields at the end of July according to Tradeweb. These falling yields have nudged public sector into lengthier maturities.

"It's why you are seeing lots of 10 to 20-year bonds at the moment," said Leopold Olma, director, head of funding at Rentenbank. " are going to have to go longer."

Germany's Land Brandenburg went out to 20-years for a 300m no-grow deal on Tuesday. The deal priced at a yield of 0.76%, equal to a spread of 2bp over mid-swaps.

"Recent euro supply has been in the 20-year range and that is going to be the new normal," said a bank syndicate official.

"The ECB has the same problem as investors - where do they get the yield from?"

The weighted average maturity of the ECB's holding of German sovereign bonds has crept up from 6.96 years in February 2016 to 7.6 years in July, according to figures released by the central bank.

In the Netherlands, the ECB bought bonds with a weighted average maturity of 7.71 years in July, exactly one year further down the curve than when the bank began purchasing government bonds in March 2015.

Austrian debt has seen an even bigger shift, with the ECB buy bonds with an average maturity of 9.11 years in July after beginning the programme at 7.79 years.

This has led to investors demanding longer duration on new bonds in the scrabble for yield.

"Investors are moving to the longer end," said Bart van Dooren, head of funding and investor relations at BNG. "It is a trend we will see until at least the end of this year."

NOT TOO LONG PLEASE

While in some markets locking in long-term funding is a boon, in the non-profit SSA world, where liabilities and assets need to match as closely as possible to create a seamless cycle of funding and lending known as ALM, being forced into specific maturities is a problem for some issuers.

"We always look at longer maturities from an ALM perspective," said Olma at Rentenbank. "Anything between eight and 15-years is always an interest, but we prefer not to go any longer."

Olma noted that at the moment, the forced shift into longer maturities was "not too bad" for Rentenbank.

Yields have fallen so far negative that the shorter end of the euro curve is completely closed to SSA issuers, but they have found ways around it.

"Luckily there is a great alternative in the short-end of the US dollar curve," said van Dooren at BNG. "The currency swap is extremely favourable, with a 10-15bp advantage from dollars to euros."

But even this is not guaranteed to be open forever, as PSPP maturity lengthening in euros could have a knock-on effect in dollars, especially if more and more SSA issuers swarm into the short-dated end of the US currency.

"It's difficult to say what kind of impact the ECB buying longer maturities will have on the US dollar curve," said van Dooren. "Does it make life easier? Definitely not." (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Helene Durand and Robert Smith)