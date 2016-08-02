* ECB bond buying moves along curve
* Issuers forced into longer tenors
* US dollars offer shorter option
By Michael Turner
LONDON, Aug 2 (IFR) - Public sector issuers are having to
print more and more long-dated debt, as the European Central
Bank's increasingly longer-maturity bond purchases continue to
force their hands by pushing yields down.
Data released on Monday showed that the ECB had extended the
weighted average maturity on German, Austrian and Dutch
government bonds to its longest since the Public Sector Purchase
Programme began in March 2015.
More and more bonds are falling outside the ECB's buying
remit because they yield less the central bank's self-imposed
rules that prevents it from buying bonds yielding less than its
deposit rate of minus 0.4%.
Yields are continuing to fall as the ECB is looking further
down the curve, with just over 1.9trn of European government
bonds carrying negative yields at the end of July according to
Tradeweb. These falling yields have nudged public sector into
lengthier maturities.
"It's why you are seeing lots of 10 to 20-year bonds at the
moment," said Leopold Olma, director, head of funding at
Rentenbank. " are going to have to go longer."
Germany's Land Brandenburg went out to 20-years for a 300m
no-grow deal on Tuesday. The deal priced at a yield of 0.76%,
equal to a spread of 2bp over mid-swaps.
"Recent euro supply has been in the 20-year range and that
is going to be the new normal," said a bank syndicate official.
"The ECB has the same problem as investors - where do they
get the yield from?"
The weighted average maturity of the ECB's holding of German
sovereign bonds has crept up from 6.96 years in February 2016 to
7.6 years in July, according to figures released by the central
bank.
In the Netherlands, the ECB bought bonds with a weighted
average maturity of 7.71 years in July, exactly one year further
down the curve than when the bank began purchasing government
bonds in March 2015.
Austrian debt has seen an even bigger shift, with the ECB
buy bonds with an average maturity of 9.11 years in July after
beginning the programme at 7.79 years.
This has led to investors demanding longer duration on new
bonds in the scrabble for yield.
"Investors are moving to the longer end," said Bart van
Dooren, head of funding and investor relations at BNG. "It is a
trend we will see until at least the end of this year."
NOT TOO LONG PLEASE
While in some markets locking in long-term funding is a
boon, in the non-profit SSA world, where liabilities and assets
need to match as closely as possible to create a seamless cycle
of funding and lending known as ALM, being forced into specific
maturities is a problem for some issuers.
"We always look at longer maturities from an ALM
perspective," said Olma at Rentenbank. "Anything between eight
and 15-years is always an interest, but we prefer not to go any
longer."
Olma noted that at the moment, the forced shift into longer
maturities was "not too bad" for Rentenbank.
Yields have fallen so far negative that the shorter end of
the euro curve is completely closed to SSA issuers, but they
have found ways around it.
"Luckily there is a great alternative in the short-end of
the US dollar curve," said van Dooren at BNG. "The currency swap
is extremely favourable, with a 10-15bp advantage from dollars
to euros."
But even this is not guaranteed to be open forever, as PSPP
maturity lengthening in euros could have a knock-on effect in
dollars, especially if more and more SSA issuers swarm into the
short-dated end of the US currency.
"It's difficult to say what kind of impact the ECB buying
longer maturities will have on the US dollar curve," said van
Dooren. "Does it make life easier? Definitely not."
