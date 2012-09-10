BERLIN, Sept 10 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
and her Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told conservative
lawmakers on Monday that the ECB was acting within its mandate
with its plans to buy the bonds of weak euro states,
participants at the closed-door meeting told Reuters.
The ECB's plans for potentially unlimited purchases of bonds
issued by countries that request a European bailout has stirred
anxiety in Germany over the growing costs of the nearly
three-year-old debt crisis.
Some conservative lawmakers have said the ECB is acting
beyond its mandate in a dangerous and potentially illegal
manner.