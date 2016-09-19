LISBON, Sept 19 Purchases of Portuguese public debt by the European Central Bank under its quantitative easing programme are nowhere close to reaching any limits and will continue at least until March 2017, the Bank of Portugal said.

Portugal's bond yields have spiked to 2-1/2 month highs since the European Central Bank said earlier this month it did not discuss an extension of the asset-buying programme, upsetting market expectations of an extension or potential tweaks to address a shortage of bonds eligible for purchases.

The ECB has lately been buying fewer Portuguese bonds than the rules of its programme dictate and some analysts say the ECB is likely to run out of eligible bonds to purchase in Portugal by year-end unless it tweaks the programme's parameters.

But, in an e-mailed reply to questions from Reuters, the Bank of Portugal said the programme is periodically calibrated based on purchase estimates in each country and of outstanding eligible bonds so that the buying continues through the end of the programme, or at least until March 2017.

If the outstanding amount is considered too low, the Eurosystem starts buying supranational bonds.

"The availability of Portuguese public debt for purchases is far from reaching its limit," the central bank said when asked if Portugal was facing a problem of scarcity of eligible bonds and whether that could trigger supranational acquisitions.

It said that the programme's implementation is adapted in a flexible manner to guarantee monthly purchases of 80 billion euros across the euro zone.

Earlier this month, the ECB left monetary policy unchanged and said it was considering various options to ensure the smooth running of the assets it buys. It is not expected to unveil any tweaks to the scheme until its December meeting.

"In case of a possible extension of the asset-purchase programme, Portuguese public debt can be acquired under the current model, meaning that public debt issuance will be eligible for PSPP up to an established limit per instrument," it said.

"New public debt issuance allows to increase the amount of debt available for purchases." (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)