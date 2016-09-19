LISBON, Sept 19 Purchases of Portuguese public
debt by the European Central Bank under its quantitative easing
programme are nowhere close to reaching any limits and will
continue at least until March 2017, the Bank of Portugal said.
Portugal's bond yields have spiked to 2-1/2 month highs
since the European Central Bank said earlier this month it did
not discuss an extension of the asset-buying programme,
upsetting market expectations of an extension or potential
tweaks to address a shortage of bonds eligible for purchases.
The ECB has lately been buying fewer Portuguese bonds than
the rules of its programme dictate and some analysts say the ECB
is likely to run out of eligible bonds to purchase in Portugal
by year-end unless it tweaks the programme's parameters.
But, in an e-mailed reply to questions from Reuters, the
Bank of Portugal said the programme is periodically calibrated
based on purchase estimates in each country and of outstanding
eligible bonds so that the buying continues through the end of
the programme, or at least until March 2017.
If the outstanding amount is considered too low, the
Eurosystem starts buying supranational bonds.
"The availability of Portuguese public debt for purchases is
far from reaching its limit," the central bank said when asked
if Portugal was facing a problem of scarcity of eligible bonds
and whether that could trigger supranational acquisitions.
It said that the programme's implementation is adapted in a
flexible manner to guarantee monthly purchases of 80 billion
euros across the euro zone.
Earlier this month, the ECB left monetary policy unchanged
and said it was considering various options to ensure the smooth
running of the assets it buys. It is not expected to unveil any
tweaks to the scheme until its December meeting.
"In case of a possible extension of the asset-purchase
programme, Portuguese public debt can be acquired under the
current model, meaning that public debt issuance will be
eligible for PSPP up to an established limit per instrument," it
said.
"New public debt issuance allows to increase the amount of
debt available for purchases."
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)