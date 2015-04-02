LONDON, April 2 The European Central Bank said
on Thursday that the euro zone's national central banks have
some flexibility on how they lend out government bonds bought
under its 1 trillion euro quantitative easing plan.
The ECB introduced a 'securities lending' framework on
Thursday on how it will loan bonds back to banks to avoid its QE
programme causing distortions or shortages in repo markets.
It included a fixed borrowing term of one week with the
option to roll over the loan three times and imposed limits on
the amount of any single bond that can be borrowed by a
counterparty.
A spokesman for the ECB said, however, that national central
banks, which include the Bundesbank in Germany, Banque de France
or Banca d'Italia, had "some flexibility" to adapt the
framework to suit their own needs.
