LONDON, April 2 The ECB laid out plans on
Thursday to make bonds bought in its 1 trillion-euro stimulus
programme available for borrowing, but said national central
banks would have some flexibility in how they applied them.
As part of a plan to keep its 1 1/2-year quantitative easing
plan from distorting bond markets, the ECB set out a 'securities
lending' framework that will initially see itself and eight of
the 19 national euro zone central banks lending bonds.
The ECB's own framework includes a fixed borrowing term of
one week with an option to roll over any individual bond loan
three times. It also sets a number of other limits on the
amounts that can be borrowed.
Counterparties will be able to take out up to 2.5 percent of
any single bond issue with a maximum of 200 million euros.
Amid concern that a shortage of bonds could still occur in
markets like Germany, where the ECB is buying up large
quantities, an ECB spokesman said national banks would have
"some flexibility" to adapt the framework. Few details were
available of what that flexibility would be.
The Bundesbank could not immediately provide details of how
it will implement its lending facility.
Ensuring there is no shortage of bonds is particularly
important for 'repo' markets, which are used by banks and other
financial firms as a key source of funding and require bonds to
be provided as collateral.
Bond traders said the limits imposed by the ECB's framework
may not relieve the current soaring cost of borrowing German
government bonds in repo markets -- a trend that threatens to
clog up Europe's financial system.
"It's a question of how much of the ECB framework they
(national central banks) mirror," said one euro zone government
bond trader on condition of anonymity. "If it is mirrored
completely by the Bundesbank, then it will be very negative."
The ECB also appeared to have accelerated the lending plans.
The bank said last month it would start the process gradually
but minutes from its March meeting published on Thursday showed
some policymakers had concerns about a shortage of bonds.
Societe Generale strategist Ciaran O'Hagan said he did not
expect national central banks to deviate much from the ECB's
framework. "The comments from the Bundesbank especially ... have
been very restrictive," O'Hagan said.
The ECB's framework only allows its bonds to be lent out if
other bonds are pledged as a deposit -- so it will not overall
add to the number of bonds in circulation.
"There will be no exchange of cash for collateral -- which
is what we need for collateral shortage to be alleviated," JP
Morgan strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou said.
