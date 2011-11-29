FRANKFURT Nov 29 The European Central
Bank failed to attract the 203.5 billion euros from banks on
Tuesday needed to offset its euro zone government bond
purchases, instead managing to draw just over 194 billion euros.
The failure was the ECB's first since May. The pace of the
ECB's government bond purchases picked up last week as the bank
spent 8.6 billion euros in its ongoing attempt to calm euro zone
debt markets.
The central bank takes seven-day deposits from commercial
banks on a weekly basis to offset its spending in order to
ensure inflation pressures do not build up due to additional
money in the financial system.
The ECB paid a weighted average interest rate of 0.62
percent on funds deposited by banks compared with 0.60 percent
last week. A total of 85 banks offered up funds, down slightly
from 85 last week. (Click for full details)
The ECB can buy government and corporate bonds under its
purchase programme but has not revealed how much it can spend or
for how long it intends to buy them.
Analysts think that the bank is buying government debt of
euro zone trouble spots Italy and Spain after previously
targeting Greece, Ireland and Portugal debt, and that it will
have to buy more to help allay market fears.
Italy's borrowing costs hit a euro lifetime peak of nearly 8
percent on Tuesday as pressure on euro zone finance ministers
intensified to staunch a two-year-old debt crisis that is
blighting the world economy.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)