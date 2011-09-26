FRANKFURT, Sept 26 It is now more important for the European Central Bank to ensure commercial banks have enough liquidity than to talk about interest rates, Governing Council member Josef Bonnici was quoted as saying on Monday.

"I think more than interest rates ... the provision of liquidity and funds to the banking sector is probably of more significance at this stage," Bonnici, who also heads the central bank of Malta, told news agency Market News International.

While Bonnici did not directly comment on money market expectations that the central bank could slash euro zone interest rates by 50 basis as soon as next month, his comments suggest it was too early to reverse course after two interest rate increases earlier this year.

"The question is which area one wants to focus most on, and if there is a concern about economic growth, then obviously one should wait and see perhaps," he was quoted as saying.

Bonnici also said Greek insolvency should not be considered a scenario, and that implementing agreed reforms there should improve the situation.