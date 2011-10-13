* Overnight borrowing from ECB remain elevated
* Banks park cash at the ECB amid interbank fears
* Traders unsure why borrowing up, market rates not high
FRANKFURT, Oct 13 Banks have continued to rely
heavily on the European Central Bank's emergency funding
facility, data showed on Thursday, despite having only just
received the ECB's latest weekly injection of limit-free cash.
Just under 3 billion euros (just over $4 billion) were
borrowed from the ECB's instant-access, overnight facility,
which charges 2.25 percent interest as opposed to the 1.5
percent banks pay at its mainstream operations.
The amount was down on Wednesday's 4.16 billion euros, but
extends over a week-long run of high borrowing, and is well
above where it should be considering the ECB's generous support
and regular ECB funding being on offer in the interim.
"I thought that would have dropped off after the operations
yesterday to be honest, so I'm a little bit unsure as to why it
has remained high," said one London-based money market trader
who requested anonymity.
"In the past there has been a run for a few days (where
borrowing is high) then it drops off when the MRO or one of the
LTRO's takes care of it," the trader added with reference to the
ECB's main and ultra-long liquidity operations.
Traders say there has been little reaction in the
bank-to-bank market to the recent spell of elevated overnight
borrowing.
Heavy usage of the ECB's emergency window can be an
indication that a bank or banks -- the ECB does not disclose who
uses the overnight facility -- are having problems getting
financing.
There are a number of possible other explanations, however.
Banks can simply miscalculate their needs. Earlier in the year
overnight borrowing spiked for a few days as one of Ireland's
banks prepared to sell off some of its assets, leaving it in
temporary need of the funds.
Interbank tensions are exceptionally high at present as
banks fret about lending to one another, sees risks from the
potential for higher writedowns on Greek debt holdings and
further calls from regulators to beef up capital buffers.
Another section of the ECB's daily figures underscored the
doubts gripping the money market. Banks parked 105 billion euros
at the central bank overnight, something they do when they are
reluctant to lend it in the open market.
The amount is the highest at such an early stage in the
ECB's monthly reserves cycle since June 2010, a point when banks
were still overstocked with 1-year money the ECB had provided --
something it is about to repeat.
"The 3 billion in overnight borrowing is not something to
worry about. This will come down by the middle of next week at
the latest," said another money market trader.
"The deposits are the biggest problem. The 105 billion euros
means that banks don't give this money to other banks and if
banks can't get money in the market, they turn to the ECB," he
added.
(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen and Marc Jones; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)