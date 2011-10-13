* Overnight borrowing from ECB remain elevated

* Banks park cash at the ECB amid interbank fears

* Traders unsure why borrowing up, market rates not high

FRANKFURT, Oct 13 Banks have continued to rely heavily on the European Central Bank's emergency funding facility, data showed on Thursday, despite having only just received the ECB's latest weekly injection of limit-free cash.

Just under 3 billion euros (just over $4 billion) were borrowed from the ECB's instant-access, overnight facility, which charges 2.25 percent interest as opposed to the 1.5 percent banks pay at its mainstream operations.

The amount was down on Wednesday's 4.16 billion euros, but extends over a week-long run of high borrowing, and is well above where it should be considering the ECB's generous support and regular ECB funding being on offer in the interim.

"I thought that would have dropped off after the operations yesterday to be honest, so I'm a little bit unsure as to why it has remained high," said one London-based money market trader who requested anonymity.

"In the past there has been a run for a few days (where borrowing is high) then it drops off when the MRO or one of the LTRO's takes care of it," the trader added with reference to the ECB's main and ultra-long liquidity operations.

Traders say there has been little reaction in the bank-to-bank market to the recent spell of elevated overnight borrowing.

Heavy usage of the ECB's emergency window can be an indication that a bank or banks -- the ECB does not disclose who uses the overnight facility -- are having problems getting financing.

There are a number of possible other explanations, however. Banks can simply miscalculate their needs. Earlier in the year overnight borrowing spiked for a few days as one of Ireland's banks prepared to sell off some of its assets, leaving it in temporary need of the funds.

Interbank tensions are exceptionally high at present as banks fret about lending to one another, sees risks from the potential for higher writedowns on Greek debt holdings and further calls from regulators to beef up capital buffers.

Another section of the ECB's daily figures underscored the doubts gripping the money market. Banks parked 105 billion euros at the central bank overnight, something they do when they are reluctant to lend it in the open market.

The amount is the highest at such an early stage in the ECB's monthly reserves cycle since June 2010, a point when banks were still overstocked with 1-year money the ECB had provided -- something it is about to repeat.

"The 3 billion in overnight borrowing is not something to worry about. This will come down by the middle of next week at the latest," said another money market trader.

"The deposits are the biggest problem. The 105 billion euros means that banks don't give this money to other banks and if banks can't get money in the market, they turn to the ECB," he added.

Use of overnight loan facility 2,968 4,159

Use of overnight deposit facility 105,460 62,224

Total covered bond purchases 59,247 59,247 The ECB completed its year-long covered bond buying programme in June 2010. The total amount purchased occasionally fluctuates due to valuation issues.

