FRANKFURT, June 28 Banks took over 5 billion
euros of overnight ECB loans on Thursday, a rise that came as
Spain's banks came under fresh funding pressures and Cypriot
banks were hit by their government's debt becoming ineligible as
ECB collateral.
Banks are usually reluctant to use the ECB's instant access
facility - also known as its 'emergency' window - because it
charges 0.75 percentage points more interest than normal ECB
funding. The ECB does not disclose which banks use the funding.
Thursday's uptake of 5.21 billion euros was the highest
since a Greek-debt restructuring-related spike in March and adds
to a steady rise in overnight borrowing in recent days. (for
data click right click 'graph')
It follows the ECB's move to stop accepting Cypriot
sovereign debt as collateral in its mainstream lending
operations after its rating dropped below the central bank's
BBB- eligibility threshold.
Unless Cypriot banks have other forms of usable collateral,
they have to pay back money borrowed from the ECB's mainstream
operations.
They then have two options. Either source collateral from
repo markets each day and borrow overnight ECB money, or turn to
more costly Emergency Liquidity Assistance which the Cypriot
central bank, rather than the ECB, underwrites.
One London based money market trader also said it was likely
to be linked to Spanish banks coming under fresh funding
pressure from a drop in the market value Spanish sovereign debt
which was making ECB overnight cash more attractive.
"Spanish GC's (general collateral) are trading at over 60
(basis points) over the half year, usually it trades at around
35, so they (Spanish banks) are having to take the overnight
money," he said, speaking on the conditional of anonymity.
Banks appetite for ECB funding is on the rise again despite
the central bank's recent 1 trillion euro injection of
ultra-cheap 3-year funding. This week they added roughly 15
billion euros to their stock via a combination of 1-week and
3-month funding.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Toby Chopra)