FRANKFURT, Feb 26 The European Central Bank reported the following daily data on liquidity provision, in millions of euros. (Today's figures are corrected throughout after the ECB issued an official correction to the numbers) TODAY PREV DAY Use of overnight loan facility 212 195 Use of overnight deposit facility 28,658 28,125 Current account holdings 190,878 201,789 Outstanding open market operations 543,175 543,175 First covered bond purchase programme 38,772 38,772 Second covered bond purchase programme 14,866 14,866 The ECB completed its first, year-long 60 billion euros covered bond buying programme in June 2010 and its second one in November 2012, after spending less than half of the 40 billion euros it originally earmarked. The total value of the programmes occasionally fluctuates due to valuation issues or if bonds purchased mature. For data double click on and . For additional details click here For details of previous ECB overnight lending operations, see: here For data on ECB market operations please click For Reuters calculation of money market liquidity level please click . To graph right click and select 'graph' option. (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom) (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by John Stonestreet)