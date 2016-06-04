FRANKFURT, June 4 The European Central Bank has
urged German state-owned lender Bremer Landesbank to shore up
its capital resources against non-performing loans in shipping,
three sources familiar with the matter said.
Bremer (BLB) needs another 700 million euros ($800 million)
in equity, weekly magazine Focus reported earlier on Saturday,
citing talks between the city-state's finance chief and
parliamentary leaders.
"There are close discussions with the ECB," one of the
sources told Reuters. Strengthening BLB's capital is a "matter
of intense talks," a second source said.
Germany was one of the world's main centres of global ship
finance before the 2008 financial crisis, and the five German
banks with the closest links to the shipping industry still have
around 80 billion euros on loan to the sector.
NordLB, BLB's majority owner, and BLB itself are bracing for
losses this year due to their exposure to shipping.
NordLB's rivals such as HSH, Commerzbank,
DVB and KFW have also taken writedowns and
boosted capital buffers against the risk of shipping loans
turning bad.
The ECB and BLB both declined comment while Bremen's finance
chief, Karoline Linnert, didn't return calls seeking comment.
"NordLB is sufficiently capitalised and fulfils all
supervisory capital quotas," a spokesman for NordLB said,
declining to elaborate.
Focus reported that BLB could provide 300 million euros by
itself with shareholders accounting for 400 million euros.
($1 = 0.8795 euros)
