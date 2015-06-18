FRANKFURT, June 18 The European Central Bank
published its fourth economic bulletin of the year on Thursday,
in which it said that its asset purchase programmes were
"proceeding well and positive effects are visible."
The ECB is undertaking a scheme to buy government bonds and
other assets known as "quantitative easing" to pump 1 trillion
euros ($1.14 trillion) into the economy in order to lift
inflation towards its target of just below 2 percent.
($1 = 0.8790 euros)
