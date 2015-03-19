BRIEF-BNP Paribas sells its share in $2.5 bln Dakota Access Pipeline loan
* Announces that it has sold its $120 million share in $2.5 billion Dakota Access Pipeline loan
FRANKFURT, March 19 The European Central Bank published its second economic bulletin of the year on Thursday, in which it reiterated its economic forecasts.
* On March 30, Nordson, Viking Merger Corp, Vention and VMHI entered into first amendment to agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing
TORONTO, April 5 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday to a nearly six-week high, although some gains were pared as oil prices fluctuated after the release of U.S. inventory data, while lower gold prices weighed on some mining shares.