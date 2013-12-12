BRIEF-G.N.TECH venture Capital buys 10 pct stake in Daishin Balance 4th Special Purpose Acquisition
March 10 Daishin Balance 4th Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
(Corrects paragraph 2 to say ECB held rates steady in December, not that it cut rates)
FRANKFURT Dec 12 The European Central Bank said in its monthly bulletin on Thursday that it would not let money market rates rise too much to hamper the economic recovery.
As usual, the editorial of the bank's bulletin was virtually identical to its main policy statement, read out by ECB President Mario Draghi last Thursday, when the bank held its main interest rate at 0.25 percent.
"With regard to money market conditions and their potential impact on the monetary policy stance, the Governing Council is monitoring developments closely and is ready to consider all available instruments," the ECB said in the editorial.
Below is a list of articles and special sections the bulletin contains. The articles can often shed light on the ECB's thinking about key issues and give an insight into the type of analysis the bank uses to support its policy decisions.
* The external environment of the euro area
* Factors underlying China's growth performance and prospects
* Recent developments in the financial account of the euro area
* Liquidity conditions and monetary policy operations in the period from 7 August 2013 to 12 November 2013
* Sectoral contributions to rebalancing within the euro area
* Are sub-indices of the HICP measures of underlying inflation?
* The effect of the crisis on employment and wages in non-market services
* Fiscal consolidation in the euro area: past progress and plans for 2014
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)
March 10 Daishin Balance 4th Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
March 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: HEALTHCARE The Trump-backed Republican plan to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system clears its first hurdle but chances for passage in Congress look uncertain amid opposition by Democrats, conservatives and industry groups. Trump has launched a charm offensive of the type not seen before in his brief and chaotic tenure, forcefully rallying behind legisla
March 10 Australian shares rose on Friday as rising odds of a U.S. interest rate hike boosted banks, with healthcare stocks complementing the gains as investors cheered news that a Republican U.S. health plan had cleared its initial hurdles.