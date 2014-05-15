FRANKFURT May 15 The European Central Bank
reiterated in its monthly bulletin on Thursday its determination
to intervene should inflation remain low for too long.
As usual, the editorial of the bank's bulletin was virtually
identical to its main policy statement, read out by ECB
President Mario Draghi last Thursday, when the bank kept its
main interest rate on hold at 0.25 percent.
"The Governing Council is unanimous in its commitment to
using also unconventional instruments within its mandate in
order to cope effectively with risks of a too prolonged period
of low inflation," the ECB said.
"Looking ahead, the Governing Council will monitor economic
developments and money markets very closely. It will maintain a
high degree of monetary accommodation and act swiftly, if
required, with further monetary policy easing," it added.
Below is a list of articles and special sections the
bulletin contains. The articles can often shed light on the
ECB's thinking about key issues and give an insight into the
type of analysis the bank uses to support its policy decisions.
* The results of the euro area bank lending survey for the
first quarter of 2014
* Survey on the access to finance of small and medium-sized
enterprises in the euro area: October 2013 to March 2014
* Integrated euro area accounts for the fourth quarter of
2013
* Calendar effects in recent inflation developments
* Results of the ECB survey of professional forecasters for
the second quarter
of 2014
* Recent developments in the consumption of durable goods in
the euro area
* The determinants of euro area sovereign bond yield spreads
during the crisis
* Euro area sectoral activity since 2008
(Reporting by Eva Taylor and Paul Carrel)