FRANKFURT Nov 14 The United States is likely to
participate in implementing newly agreed banking regulations
that require banks to hold more reserve funds, Bundesbank Vice
President Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Wednesday.
"G-20 countries have agreed that member states will
implement these measures," she told a news conference after the
Bundesbank published its annual Financial Stability Review.
"Because of that, I also expect the United States to
participate in Basel III."
U.S. banking regulators do not expect the proposed rules
requiring financial institutions to hold more capital to take
effect on Jan. 1, as regulators work through a flood of industry
comments on the proposals.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen, editing by Paul Carrel)