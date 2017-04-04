* Average maturity of German purchases is 4.7 years in March
* Germany's five-year bond yields -0.44 pct
By Francesco Canepa
FRANKFURT, April 4 Germany's Bundesbank was
forced to buy more loss-making government debt in March to do
its part in the European Central Bank's money-printing
programme, aimed at boosting inflation in the euro zone, ECB
data showed on Tuesday.
The threat of recording losses is likely to exacerbate
Germany's impatience with the ECB's 2.3 trillion euros ($2.45
trillion) scheme, due to run at least until the end of the year,
and strengthen calls to wind it down as soon as possible.
As the central bank of the euro zone's biggest economy, the
Bundesbank accounts for the lion's share of the ECB's purchases
but it is already facing the risk of running out of eligible
paper to buy.
This is forcing it to purchase short-term bonds that yield
less than zero and, in some cases, even less than the ECB's -0.4
percent deposit rate.
This means the Bundesbank is guaranteed to post a loss on
those investments that will not be fully compensated by the
charge it levies on banks' excess deposits, which grow as a
result of the money-printing programme.
Tuesday's data showed the average maturity of German
public-sector bonds bought in March was 4.7 years, as this chart
by IFR, a Thomson Reuters financial information service, showed:
tmsnrt.rs/2mwLWBd
This is a slight increase compared to February but it is
half the maturity of its purchases in January, when the
Bundesbank was allowed to start buying bonds yielding less than
the deposit rate.
The yield on a German government bond with a 5-year maturity
is -0.44 percent.
The Bundesbank posted its smallest profit in more than a
decade in 2016 after setting aside money against potential
losses on the bonds it is buying as part of the scheme.
