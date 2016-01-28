FRANKFURT Jan 28 Euro zone inflation forecasts for this year will have to be pared back significantly and price growth could turn negative in the spring, the head of Germany's central bank said on Thursday, adding that falling oil prices were responsible.

In the clearest warning yet about falling prices, Jens Weidmann, who also sits on the European Central Bank's Governing Council, said: "The inflation forecasts for this year must be substantially reduced."

But his message discouraged any immediate response by the ECB.

"We shouldn't look at consumer prices like a rabbit in the headlights when it comes to assessing the risk to prices. Those prices could, in fact, turn temporarily negative," he said.

"Monetary policy should look past these short-term fluctuations caused by oil prices," he said, hinting that the phenomenon would not immediately require action.

His message suggests that he does not favour a further loosening in monetary policy in March, although his tone is softer than it was in December, when the ECB ultimately disappointed investors with its smaller-than-expected increase of its money printing scheme. (Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Balazs Koranyi)