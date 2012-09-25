* Bild reports ECB, Bundesbank check legal limits of
programme
* Nowotny says new programme in line with mandate
* ECB's legal department had checked legality carefully
-sources
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 25 An ally of Germany's
powerful Bundesbank at the European Central Bank defended the
ECB's new bond-buy programme on Tuesday after a newspaper said
the German central bank was looking at the legal basis for the
plan.
Ewald Nowotny, an ECB governing council member and Austria's
central bank governor, said the central bank was on a firm
footing with its plan to stem the euro zone crisis.
"From the ECB's and my own point of view, the ECB acts fully
in line with its mandate," Nowotny wrote in an online chat with
the Austrian newspaper Die Presse. "I assume that the bond
purchase programme does not breach EU law."
Senior ECB sources, meanwhile, have said the bank's legal
department studied the legality of bond-buying carefully before
the Sept. 6 decision to launch the programme.
German tabloid Bild, which did not give details of its
sources, said ECB and Bundesbank in-house lawyers were checking
what scale and duration the programme could reach before
breaching EU treaties.
The ECB has taken on a stronger role in fighting the euro
zone's debt crisis recently and bought governments time by
agreeing to buy bonds of struggling euro zone member states once
they sign up to strict reform programmes from the European
rescue fund.
Germany's hawkish Bundesbank, however, strongly opposes the
latest ECB decision and its President Jens Weidmann was the only
Governing Council member to vote against the new plan, which he
regards as being tantamount to financing governments by printing
banknotes.
Bild said there was a possibility that the issue could soon
be referred to the European Court of Justice and added that the
ECB and the Bundesbank wanted to legally "arm" themselves for
this scenario.
The report alarmed financial markets, which had welcomed
the bond-buying announcement this month as the sort of bold
action needed to end the crisis. The euro fell in response.
The Bundesbank and the ECB declined to comment officially.
UPHOLDING EU LAW
Nowotny said that Austria generally followed the German
monetary policy tradition, but views could differ from time to
time. He voted in favour of the bond purchase programme.
ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month, when he
announced the programme, that he was certain it abided by the
rules.
"We are sure that we are acting within our mandate, that we
are not violating Article 123," he told a news conference after
the bank's monthly decision on interest rates. Article 123
prohibits the ECB financing governments.
One of the senior ECB sources also noted that Germany's
constitutional court, in its ruling upholding the legality of
the euro zone's permanent rescue fund (ESM), had not raised any
issues that called into question the legal basis for buying
bonds.
The ECB's new and potentially unlimited bond purchases of
debt-stricken euro zone government, provided they signed up to
bailout programme first, is designed to lower these countries'
borrowing costs to buy politicians time to implement reforms.
But the move has stirred anxiety in Germany where some fear
the ECB is venturing beyond its mandate and exposing taxpayers
to billions of euros in risky debt or triggering inflation.
The ECB spent more than 200 billion euros in its first
bond-buying programme, the Securities Markets Programme, which
was launched in 2010 under previous ECB head, Jean-Claude
Trichet.
Then, the 17-country bloc's central bank said that it was
allowed to buy bonds in the secondary market to ensure the
working of the "transmission mechanism" by which its decisions
on official rates have an impact on borrowing rates across the
euro zone and the economy as a whole.
Two German policymakers resigned in protest of that
programme.