FRANKFURT Nov 2 It is taking longer than expected to devise a plan for how to handle the failure of large, systemically relevant banks, Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret told a German newspaper.

"So far, we do not have a real solution for banks that are too big for the government to just let them become insolvent," he said in an interview published by daily Die Welt on Friday.

"We are unfortunately still far behind our time plan. To be honest, we are hardly better prepared for the collapse of a major bank than we were before the financial crisis," he added.

He said he hopes that significant progress will have been made on the matter in two or three years.

Dealing with banks that are "too big to fail" was one of the biggest challenges to emerge from the 2008 financial crisis. Governments are still counting the cost of saving a number of major institutions after the collapse of major U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers drove the global system into chaos.

Dombret said it should be possible for a bank to disappear from the market without the whole system collapsing or taxpayers having to foot the bill.

"That is why credible mechanisms for a wind-down are needed. But reaching this goal is incredibly complex," he said.

Global regulators said on Thursday Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JPMorgan Chase & Co will need to hold the most extra capital of 28 banks considered so large and complex they need an extra buffer to absorb potential losses. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Patrick Graham)