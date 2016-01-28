* Weidmann sounds alarm on falling prices

* Bundesbank head says oil costs caused dip

* Hints no immediate need for ECB action (Adds detail, background)

By John O'Donnell and Balazs Koranyi

FRANKFURT, Jan 28 Euro zone inflation this year will be lower than forecast and prices could even slip in the spring, the head of Germany's central bank said on Thursday, playing down, however, the need for the ECB to respond.

In the clearest warning yet about falling prices, Jens Weidmann, who also sits on the European Central Bank's Governing Council, said: "The inflation forecasts for this year must be substantially reduced."

Weidmann's remarks highlight a risk of deflation across the 19-member euro zone. This phenomenon is feared by central bankers because a spiral can strangle an economy if consumers delay buying in the hope that prices will fall further.

Nonetheless, his message discouraged any immediate response by the ECB, which has already cut the cost of borrowing to record lows and is printing billions of euros each month to buy chiefly government bonds.

"We shouldn't look at consumer prices like a rabbit in the headlights when it comes to assessing the risk to prices. Those prices could, in fact, turn temporarily negative," he said.

Germany has traditionally been hostile to ECB President Mario Draghi's policies to inject cheap money into the economy.

"Monetary policy should look past these short-term fluctuations caused by oil prices," Weidmann said, hinting that the phenomenon would not immediately require action.

His comments suggests that he does not favour a further loosening in monetary policy in March, when investors are banking on such a move by the ECB.

Nonetheless, Weidmann's tone is softer than it was in December, when the ECB ultimately disappointed investors with its smaller-than-expected increase of its money printing scheme.

Weidmann also sought to calm fears about China's slowdown, which has sent markets tumbling.

"There are no indications of a sharp slump in China but far more a gradual weakening of the economic dynamic," Weidmann said. (Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Balazs Koranyi/Ruth Pitchford)