FRANKFURT Aug 11 The European Central Bank cannot face down resistance to its crisis response from Germany's Bundesbank indefinitely, Deutsche Bank chief economist Thomas Mayer said on Thursday.

Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann was one of four policymakers on the ECB's 23-member Governing Council who last week opposed a reactivation of the ECB's bond-buying programme.

As the largest of the national central banks in the 17-country euro zone, the Bundesbank's voice would eventually prevail, Mayer told Reuters.

"The ECB cannot, over the long run, defy Germany's pressure and the pressure of the Bundesbank," he said in an interview.

"As this concerns a question of the basic direction of the European Central Bank, it cannot act without its most important 'shareholder', namely the Bundesbank," he added.

After a massive sell-off of Italy's government bonds threatened to make the euro zone debt crisis totally unmanageable, the ECB agreed on Sunday to buy Italian bonds on the market.

The move marked a broadening of the ECB's bond-purchase programme, which had previously focused on Greek, Portuguese and Irish government bonds. (Reporting by Andreas Framke, writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Toby Chopra)