(Fixes typo in headline)

FRANKFURT, Sept 27 The European Central Bank and the People's Bank of China have extended their currency swap deal, allowing them to lend in each other's currency, for a further three years, the ECB said on Tuesday.

"From a Eurosystem perspective, the arrangement serves as a backstop facility to address potential sudden and temporary disruptions in the renminbi market due to liquidity shortages in euro area banks," the ECB said in a statement.

The swap arrangement will continue to have a maximum size of 350 billion Chinese yuan ($52.49 billion) and 45 billion euros ($50.62 billion). ($1 = 6.6680 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)