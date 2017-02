BRUSSELS Nov 22 Regulators must ensure that banks properly recognise the risk of their holdings of government bonds, ECB governing council member Luc Coene said on Tuesday.

"One of the issues that we are now all acutely aware of as a result of the sovereign crisis is the fact that sovereign debt can no longer be considered to be a risk-free asset," he told a financial information event at Belgium's central bank.

"It now becomes crucial for regulators to ensure that the credit risk of sovereign debt exposures is adequately recognised by banks," said Coene, who is also governor of Belgium's central bank. (Reporting By Ben Deighton)