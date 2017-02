BRUSSELS Jan 7 Europe is starting to take control of its public deficits, European Central Bank Governing Council member Luc Coene said in a radio interview broadcast on Saturday.

"I think that, for the moment, we are starting to have control over the situation," Coene told Belgian radio station La Premiere.

"Now we need a bit of time to see what is the degree of success that all of these (austerity) plans will have." (Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Robert Birsel)