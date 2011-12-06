BRUSSELS Dec 6 Policies to tackle imbalances in the euro zone must focus on structural reform as exchange rates cannot be used in the currency bloc, European Central Bank Governing Council member Luc Coene said on Tuesday.

"Since the exchange rate lever can no longer be used here, policies that can be implemented in order to smooth out imbalances between partners in the union are primarily of a structural nature," he told a conference in Brussels hosted by the Bruegel think-tank.

"In this sense they take some time to have an effect so it is of utmost importance to put the necessary adjustment measures into place rapidly." (Reporting by Ben Deighton, writing by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Rex Merrifield)