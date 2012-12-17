BRIEF-Arope Syria FY profit falls
* FY net profit 228.6 million pounds versus 258.7 million pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l99Jpx) Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Dec 17 New powers for the European Central Bank to supervise European Union banks should not affect its role in determining monetary policy for the euro zone, ECB Governing Council member Luc Coene said on Monday.
Coene, who heads Belgium's central bank, also said in a speech that national regulatory authorities would keep charge of matters such as loan-to-value ratios. (Reporting By Ben Deighton; writing by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Rex Merrifield)
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 10.31 billion pounds versus 6.65 billion pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kBf4ak) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Feb 19 Hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd on Sunday posted a 5.2 percent rise in 2016 net profit, beating forecasts, as steady demand from lower-tier cities helped offset increasing pressure from the country's rapidly growing e-commerce sector.