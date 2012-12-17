BRUSSELS Dec 17 New powers for the European Central Bank to supervise European Union banks should not affect its role in determining monetary policy for the euro zone, ECB Governing Council member Luc Coene said on Monday.

Coene, who heads Belgium's central bank, also said in a speech that national regulatory authorities would keep charge of matters such as loan-to-value ratios. (Reporting By Ben Deighton; writing by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Rex Merrifield)