BRUSSELS Dec 27 The European Central Bank will
steadfastly enforce conditions attached to sovereign bond
purchases under its programme to help euro zone states cut
borrowing costs, ECB Governing Council member Luc Coene said.
Coene, also governor of Belgium's central bank, said any
country wanting the ECB's help via the scheme - under which the
central bank would buy potentially unlimited quantities of a
struggling country's bonds - would have to face the
consequences.
"If we yield, the ECB will lose all credibility. At a
certain moment it will be tough. But this is the line that we
have drawn in the sand and we cannot and will not cross it,"
Coene told Thursday's edition of weekly magazine Trends.
Under the programme, dubbed outright monetary transactions
(OMT), a country would have to apply for aid from Europe's
bailout fund before the ECB intervened.
Such aid would come with conditions, such as implementing
economic reforms and hitting budget targets, though the ECB
would not be technically obliged to buy the country's bonds.
"We cannot as central bankers fundamentally solve the
problems. We can only buy time for governments to carry out the
necessary reforms, reforms that in any case are forced upon
them. If we only buy time without conditions, we will destroy
ourselves," Coene said.
Since launching the OMT in September, ECB President Mario
Draghi has repeatedly said countries would only qualify for
bond-buying support if they stuck to the conditions.
But his comments have failed to still doubts, mainly in
Germany, that the ECB would still buy bonds even if a country
failed to meet the conditions attached.
The head of Germany's central bank, Jens Weidmann, was a
lone voice of opposition to the OMT at the ECB.
(Writing by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Rex Merrifield, John
Stonestreet)