BRUSSELS, March 11 Belgium extended the mandate of its central bank governor, Luc Coene, by a year until March 10, 2015, when he will be replaced by fellow bank director Jan Smets.

Coene, who sits on the European Central Bank Governing Council, which determines euro zone monetary policy, turned 67 on Tuesday, meaning his term in office would normally have ended.

The government is allowed to extend such a mandate until the age of 70.

Coene was previously the chief of cabinet for Guy Verhofstadt, who was prime minister between 1999 and 2008.

Smets, 63, was in the cabinets of Christian Democrat prime ministers Wilfried Martens and Jean-Luc Dehaene in the 1990s. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Louise Ireland)