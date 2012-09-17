By Marc Jones
| LONDON, Sept 17
LONDON, Sept 17 The ECB could cut its main
interest rate, put its deposit rate into negative territory and
offer banks a new round of ultra-cheap funding, policymaker Luc
Coene said on Monday, adding Spain's borrowing costs would soar
again without a support programme.
ECB Governing Council member Coene said it was "very
unlikely" that the ECB would ever engage in outright
quantitative easing but that the central bank had a number of
other options to ease monetary policy.
"You could further lower interest rates, you can also try to
extend the LTROS to some extent, you can also do some LTRO with
private credit claims as collateral," he said during a seminar
organised by the European Economics and Financial Centre.
Asked on charging banks to deposit cash at the ECB overnight
he added: "That is certainly one of the options, that not at all
excluded."
Coene is the head of the Belgian central bank, a position
which brings with it a seat on the ECB's 23-member Governing
Council.
The ECB's vow to buy potentially unlimited amounts of
Italian and Spanish bonds if the countries admit themselves into
fiscal rehab programmes has seen a dramatic reduction in the
market turmoil which was threatening the euro's future.
Coene said the ECB would not lose the appetite for the
purchases as it did for its Securities Markets Programme because
they were now directly tied to countries submitting themselves
to fiscal rehabilitation programmes.
He said the ECB would make its own decisions on whether a
country was sticking to its promises.
"We could turn the purchases on and off instantly
overnight," he said adding that Spain's borrowing costs were
likely to jump again if it did not admit itself into a fiscal
rehabilitation programme.