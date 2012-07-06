AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 6 The European
Central Bank would only return to buying bonds on the market if
it were to serve the purposes of monetary policy, ECB executive
board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.
Coeure said that even though the ESM euro zone rescue fund
would be functioning from this month, that would not mean the
ECB could not resume buying Spanish and Italian bonds itself.
"It (the ECB) will do so if needed for monetary policy, but
not otherwise," Coeure added, urging governments to use the ESM
to buy bonds if needed to calm markets.
He also said it was urgent to have a banking supervision
mecanism in place, preferably before the end of the year.
(Reporting by Michel Rose and Leigh Thomas)