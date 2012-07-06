(Combines earliers, adds quotes)
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 6 European Central
Bank executive board member Benoit Coeure on Friday dashed the
prospect of the ECB buying government bonds to calm financial
markets, saying it was up to the euro zone's ESM rescue fund to
do so if needed.
He was speaking as Spanish government bond yields returned
to levels seen before a European Union summit last week which
provided brief relief to Spain.
"The governments set up a mechanism which is the European
Stability Mechanism and last week they confirmed that the ESM
could intervene on the secondary market," Coeure told a
financial conference in Aix-en-Provence, southern France.
"It would be a paradox if the central bank intervened in the
place of the governments," he added
Coeure said that although in theory the ECB could resume
buying government bonds of Spain and Italy, it would not do so
unless it was for implementing monetary policy.
"It (the ECB) will do so if needed for monetary policy, but
not otherwise," Coeure added.
Coeure said calming the euro zone's debt crisis would
require ensuring that the problems of troubled banks did not
spread to their governments.
The most effective way to break the link between banks and
governments was to press ahead rapidly with plans for the ECB to
take charge of European bank supervision, preferably by the end
of the year.
Coeure also noted that the ECB's 0.25 percent interest rate
cut this week had been intended to prevent deflationary risks in
the euro zone. "We have a strategy at the ECB which is to
continue to ensure price stability in both directions, and at
the moment that means to avoid deflation," he said.
(Reporting by Michel Rose and Leigh Thomas)