FRANKFURT, July 5 There is a risk that a euro
zone recovery might be delayed a few quarters and, in a
worst-case scenario, the common currency area might have a
Japanese-style lost decade, European Central Bank Executive
Board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.
Coeure said, in the text of a speech to be given at Amundi
World Investment Forum, that recovery starting later this year
remains the baseline scenario, but added that growth risks are
on the downside.
"If the short term risks scenarios were to materialise, they
might push the full recovery back by some quarters," Coeure
said.
"A more worrisome possibility, however, is that of a
persistent slowdown. Action is necessary to ensure that it does
not materialise."
In the 1990s, Japan experienced a decade of no-to-slow
growth. Coeure pinpointed the banking sector as the risk factor
for a lost decade, and said that banks have to be brought back
to health - or closed down.
"A particularly worrisome scenario for the euro area is
related to the possibility that the banking sector's efforts to
reduce leverage and to restructure its balance sheets have not
yet been completed," he said.
"Troubled banks' balance sheets have the potential to choke
the engine of recovery and exert a more persistent drag on
economic growth."
While Coeure said that there might still be a few "zombie
banks" in the euro zone, he stressed that as a whole, euro zone
banking sector was in a better shape than the Japanese one in
the 1990s.
However, high government-bond yields have made it more
lucrative for banks to invest in them.
"This sovereign-bank nexus .... can become a threat to
long-term economic recovery in the euro area," Coeure said.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen, editing by Paul Carrel)