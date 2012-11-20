FRANKFURT Nov 20 Costs from bank failures
should be carried by taxpayers only in exceptional situation,
and even then local taxpayers should have to bear the costs
before a European level, European Central Bank Executive Board
member Benoit Coeure said on Tuesday.
"In case these accidents (of bank failures) materialise, the
residual risk to taxpayers will be borne first by local
taxpayers and only at a later stage by European taxpayers,"
Coeure, who joined the ECB at the beginning of the year, said at
Euro Finance Week.
Coeure also said that the ECB was ready with Outright
Monetary Transaction, as its new bond-buying plan, if a country
were to apply for help from European bailout fund.
He said that while the situation in the financial markets
had improved since the ECB announced the programme, the calm
would not last were countries to ease on their reform and budget
consolidation efforts.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)