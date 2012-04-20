PRINCETON, April 20 Europe should agree on a
common method for handling crippled banks and create a new body
to manage such problems, European Central Bank Executive Board
member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.
"It is vital to break the feedback loop between bank and
sovereign credit which lies at the very heart of the current
crisis," Coeure said in a speech at Princeton University.
"I therefore believe that the 'Financial Compact' should
include a harmonised regime for bank resolution and, further
ahead, a single European agency responsible for deposit
insurance and for winding down failed banks."
Coeure joined the ECB's influential six-member Executive
Board, part of its larger 23-man policymaking Governing Council,
at the start of the year.
Earlier this month he ruffled the feathers of some of the
other top policymakers at the bank, with a string of comments
which sparked speculation that the bank could dust off its
controversial bond purchase programme to calm the recent flare
up of the euro zone debt crisis.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, writing by Marc Jones.Editing by
Jeremy Gaunt.)