FRANKFURT Feb 7 The European Central Bank's monetary policy will benefit from its new supervisory tasks and the insight into the banking system that comes with them, but the two must stay separate, ECB Executive Board member Benoit said on Thursday.

The euro zone took the first step towards a banking union in December when ministers agreed to create a Single Supervision Mechanism (SSM) for euro zone banks, under which national supervisors cede some powers to the ECB.

Coeure said in a speech that integrating the SSM in the ECB created some new opportunities for the conduct of monetary policy and other functions closely related to it.

"A thorough understanding of banks' behaviour and health across jurisdictions facilitates the design and implementation of non-standard monetary policy measures and will also facilitate the exit from these measures when the time is right," Coeure said, adding that "separation does not mean isolation".

Coeure, however, stressed that there should be a "strict separation" of the two areas.

"Price stability will remain the only needle of our compass for conducting monetary policy in the Governing Council," he said.

"If we implement the SSM well, taking advantage of the opportunities and carefully addressing the challenges, we have a good chance of further improving our ability to conduct a stability-oriented monetary policy," he added. (Reporting By Eva Kuehnen and Sakari Suoninen)