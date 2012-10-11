FRANKFURT Oct 10 The European Central Bank will
not cave in to market pressure and buy bonds of euro zone
governments whose borrowing costs have reached unsustainable
levels if the country does not comply to the ECB's rules,
Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said.
The ECB impressed markets last month by launching a new and
potentially unlimited bond purchase programme under which it
will buy governments' short-term bonds once they have signed up
to a European bailout programme.
In an interview to be published on Friday in German
newspaper Die Welt, Coeure doused hopes that the ECB would
intervene regardless of whether its conditions were met once a
country's borrowing costs soared.
"We will not cave in, but only intervene once our conditions
have been met. We will prove it to you," Coeure said, adding
that the bank would only buy bonds if the International Monetary
Fund was involved, even if only to monitor the programme.
The ECB tied its bond-market intervention to reform
commitments to make its new programme more effective and to
soothe concerns raised by Germany's Bundesbank that the ECB was
taking on too much risk and getting too close to the taboo of
financing governments.
Coeure said Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann was right to
raise such concerns, but added that doing nothing was not an
option.
"The environment has changed a lot over the past years. The
challenge for the ECB is to adapt its monetary policy to the new
circumstances and to still stay within tradition of the
Bundesbank," Coeure said.
BANKING WATCHDOG
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Thursday said
that struggling European countries such as Greece should be
given more time to reduce their budget gaps.
Coeure, however, stressed that the ECB would not help Greece
beyond providing solvent banks with liquidity in return for
sufficient collateral.
"It has to be clear that the central bank will not finance
governments via the printing press, neither direct nor indirect.
This means: If further emergency loans to banks are purely for
buying government bonds, then the ECB Council should not approve
it," Coeure said.
Coeure also said the plan for a new European banking
supervision under the roof of the ECB could be implemented step
by step as long as the legal framework was in place from the
beginning of next year.
ECB President Mario Draghi and Germany's markets regulator
cautioned earlier this week that setting up a new system of
supervision would take up to the end of next year, later than
many expected and a potential setback to efforts to help
distressed euro zone countries and their banks.
"We should be pragmatic about it. The highest priority is
that the supervision works. If more time is needed, then we
should take that time," Coeure said.
While it was "very important" for the ECB's preparations
that the new supervisory structure was legally in place as
planned from January 2013, the actual supervisory work could be
moved across to the ECB step by step later, Coeure added.