* Coeure says ground-rules for new supervisory body by
January
* Fallout from bank failure should not burden taxpayers
* ECB ready to start bond purchases if and when bailout
approved
FRANKFURT, Nov 20 Euro zone banking sector
problems risk dominating central bank policymaking to the
neglect of its price stability mandate, ECB Executive Board
member Benoit Coeure said on Tuesday.
Because of this danger, it was crucial to agree new rules on
banking supervision, giving the leading role to the ECB, Coeure
told an audience at Euro Finance Week.
"We are at risk in Europe to face a situation which is a
little bit like Japan in 90s, with forbearance in addressing
issues in the banking system and the temptation on relying on
central bank to provide liquidity to banks even at the expense
of efficiency and ultimately at the expense of price stability,"
Coeure said
In the 1990s, Japan went through a lost decade of lacklustre
growth and deflation dangers, where the central bank stepped in
to aid ailing banks and kept interest rates very low.
Coeure also said that a new euro zone banking supervisory
system should not be put together hastily, adding that while the
ground rules should be agreed by January, actual implementation
could start later.
Costs from bank failures should be carried by taxpayers only
in exceptional situation, and even then local taxpayers should
have to bear the costs before involving those at a European
level, Coeure said.
"In case these accidents (of bank failures) materialise, the
residual risk to taxpayers will be borne first by local
taxpayers and only at a later stage by European taxpayers," said
Coeure, who joined the ECB at the beginning of the year.
Coeure also said that the ECB was ready with Outright
Monetary Transactions (OMT) as its new bond-buying plan, if a
country were to apply for help from the European bailout fund.
The new programme had helped to calm financial markets, even
though it has not yet been activated, he said, adding that this
situation would not last were countries to slacken their reform
and budget consolidation efforts.
