* QE not needed now, because euro zone not in deflation
* Ready to act if measures not effective to boost inflation
* Deep sense that last week's measures appropriate -Coeure
* If all goes as planned, credit supply to bottom out soon
(Adds further comments, combines with comments made earlier)
By Marja Novak
DUBROVNIK, Croatia, June 13 There is no need for
the European Central Bank to launch large-scale asset purchases
for now because the euro zone is not in deflation, one of its
top policymakers said on Friday.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a conference in
Dubrovnik, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said the ECB
would now assess the effect of the interest rate cuts and other
measures to spur lending that it took at its June meeting.
"Our priority today is not to reflect on what we will do
next," Coeure told reporters. "It's way too early to discuss our
next decisions. We are assessing the impact of the decisions
we've taken last week."
The ECB became the first major central bank to introduce
negative deposit rates - charging banks to park their funds at
the central bank overnight. It also launched ultra-cheap
four-year loans to boost lending to companies.
Coeure told the conference earlier that if all goes as
expected, credit supply in the euro zone, which was crucial for
the euro zone recovery, would bottom out soon.
"We want this recovery to be sustained, we want growth to
run forward. We need credit to be extended to the economy and we
are not yet there," Coeure said.
"If credit develops as we expect it to develop, we will soon
face the bottom ... on the supply side of the credit market."
As part of its stimulus package, the ECB will offer banks
ultra-cheap four-year loans conditional on their lending, for
instance to the small and medium-sized firms that are the
18-country euro zone's economic backbone.
ECB President Mario Draghi said after the rate-setting
meeting that the bank could act again if needed, whetting the
markets' appetite for more action. A major asset-buying plan, or
quantitative easing, is seen as the only option left for the
ECB.
Coeure said QE was part of the ECB's box of tools, which
would have to be considered in case the euro zone continued to
face a too prolonged period of low inflation.
"The picture is very clear," Coeure said. "It (quantitative
easing) is not needed now, because we do not see deflation in
the euro zone and we have a deep sense that the measures we
decided last week are appropriate to face the prospects of low
inflation that we are facing today."
"We would be ready to act if the action last week would not
be effective in pushing inflation back (towards our target)."
Coeure added that if the euro zone was still facing an
extended period of low inflation later on, "then we would stand
ready to do more, but that's really not a discussion that we are
having today".
