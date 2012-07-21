* ECB cuts deposit facility to zero this month
* Coeure warns growth outlook near zero
MEXICO CITY, July 20 Cutting the deposit rate
the European Central Bank offers lenders in the euro zone below
zero is an option, ECB Executive Board Member Benoit Coeure said
on Friday.
The ECB cut its main interest rate early this month by a
quarter percentage point to a record low of 0.75 percent and
reduced the deposit rate it pays banks for parking money with it
overnight to zero in an effort to boost the flagging euro zone
economy.
Speaking in Mexico, Coeure said the bank needed to take the
rate down 25 basis points to zero to match its cut in the
reference rate.
He said policymakers would need to consider whether it could
take the deposit rate below zero, which would mean the central
bank would start charging banks for the privilege of parking
spare cash in the ECB.
"It's still possible," Coeure told students at an event in
Mexico City. "It's true that we are hitting a psychological
limit at zero. And it's unclear whether markets can function at
negative interest rates. Some of them can."
"Some of them apparently can't. So before making the next
step, which would be moving the deposit facility to a negative
yield, we'll reflect about it," he added.
Denmark introduced a negative interest rate this month and
the ECB is watching closely how the move plays out.
Global markets were roiled on Friday by concerns Spain may
need a full-blown sovereign bailout after its heavily indebted
eastern region of Valencia said it would need financial help
from Madrid.
The euro slumped broadly on Friday, setting a two-year low
against the dollar while weakening to record levels against
other currencies.
NO SUPER STATE
Asked how far the euro zone would integrate its finances to
defend the single currency, Coeure said the bloc would have
"more shared sovereignty" in future but would not go all the way
toward creating what he termed a "kind of super state."
Coeure was also asked how he regarded the global economic
outlook, and offered a downbeat view of events. Europe may be
sliding back into its second recession since 2009 and growth is
also slowing in the United States and China.
"I don't think we are moving toward a global recession; we
are moving toward very low growth or no growth at all," he said.
In an earlier event on Friday, Coeure said there was a lack
of understanding about the euro zone's approach to tackling the
region's debt crisis and that he disagreed with those who said
the bloc did not have the right tools to fix the situation.
"I would caution those who have doubts about the euro, that
they underestimate the political commitment to it at their own
risk," he said. "The ambition to provide long-term foundations
for (the monetary union) in less than a decade is a historical
step of great significance."
He added that the euro zone would remain a cornerstone of
the international economy and that euro zone leaders had
"clearly understood that the time of partial solutions and
piecemeal reform is over".
He underscored the bloc's decision to give the region's
permanent bailout fund the ability to capitalise banks directly,
a move he described as "crucial to break the vicious circle
between banks and sovereigns that is at the heart of the
crisis."
In addition he said short-term measures were clearly needed
to help growth and soften the blow from austerity.
