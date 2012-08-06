FRANKFURT Aug 6 The European Central Bank should consider ways to ensure that the cash it lays out in its liquidity operations reaches smaller firms and consumers, Executive Board member Benoit Coeure was quoted as saying on Monday.

Coeure told Slovakian newspaper Hospodarske Noviny in an interview that the ECB would not allow sovereign bond yields to rise due to investors betting against the euro.

"Whether our funding operations should be better targeted to the financing of the real economy, and particularly of SMEs, even though the implementation would obviously be difficult, would deserve further thoughts," Coeure said, according to a transcript provided by the ECB.

"Any means to channel ECB liquidity where it is most needed, namely to households and enterprises, is worth considering," he added, but did not give any details.

The ECB started to provide banks with unlimited liquidity in 2008, following the collapse of investment bank Lehman Brothers, to ensure that loans remained available to firms and consumers.

It pushed out more than 1 trillion euros ($1.2 trillion) of three-year loans to banks in unprecedented funding operations in December and February, a move that ECB President Mario Draghi said helped avoid a major credit crunch.

Coeure said it was still too early to draw final conclusions about the success of those long-term refinancing operations.

"The full impact of the two LTROs will be seen only when the economy recovers," he said.

Coeure also ruled out the ECB loosening its grip on inflation to stimulate growth, saying that it would just create more uncertainty and thus be counterproductive. The ECB targets inflation of just below 2 percent, but prices have risen faster than that for the past 1-1/2 years.

The Frenchman, who joined the ECB this year, also said there was no need for world central banks to act jointly to prevent the sovereign debt crisis from escalating.

He repeated Draghi's pledge that the ECB would not tolerate a sharp rise in government bond yields stemming from investor bets against the euro's survival.

"The Governing Council has made it clear that it will not accept higher sovereign bond yields due to fears of the reversibility of the euro. The euro is irreversible."

On Thursday, Draghi indicated the ECB might again start buying government bonds to reduce crippling Spanish and Italian borrowing costs but tied its intervention to countries accepting conditions set by euro zone bailout funds.

Coeure said in the interview that the central bank was not considering extra steps to stop deposit flight from banks in Greece or Spain, adding that "deposits in Greek and Spanish banks are currently stable". Deposits in both countries saw further falls in June.

Coeure also told the Slovakian newspaper that he was in favour of the ECB acting as supervisor for euro zone banks.

"Centralised banking supervision with a euro area focus is absolutely necessary if we want to break the negative feedback loop between bank credit and sovereign credit," he said.

"I would personally favour a system centred around the ECB, covering all euro area banks, with centralised decision-making but decentralised implementation."

Coeure said that while he had no objections in principle to a financial transactions tax, care should be taken in implementing such a tax, especially as market liquidity is already a concern.

($1 = 0.8104 euros) (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Catherine Evans)