COPENHAGEN May 23 European Central Bank
Executive Board member Benoit Coeure called for a swift
implementation of three pillars of a banking union, saying the
ECB can only be effective as a single supervisor with a joint
scheme to wind down banks in place.
Speaking at the International Capital Market Association's
annual meeting, Coeure stressed that a full banking union needs
a single supervisory mechanism (SSM), a resolution mechanism and
a common deposit guarantee scheme.
"I would like to emphasise that for there to be a genuine
banking union, by which I mean a situation where confidence in
deposits is independent of the jurisdiction in which they are
located, all three pillars have to be in place," Coeure said.
While Coeure said there was "good progress" being made on
the SSM, it has been difficult to agree on the others.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has demanded an
EU-treaty change before launching a single resolution mechanism
and discussion of a common deposit-guarantee scheme has largely
been dropped.
The resolution mechanism in particular was key for an
effective single supervisor, Coeure said, calling it
"indispensable complement" to SSM.
"If the Single Supervisory Mechanism is to be effective, it
needs to be complemented by a Single Resolution Mechanism to
deal with non-viable banks. It is thus crucial that the SRM
framework is in place once the SSM is operational," Coeure said.
The SSM legislation is expected to enter into force in July
and the new institution should start operating about 12 months
later.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende, writing by Eva Kuehnen)