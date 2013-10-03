* Coeure: lack of bank capital is shareholder, government
problem
* ECB seen launching a new round of liquidity
TOULOUSE, France Oct 3 Central banks must be
wary of offering liquidity on such easy terms that it deters
some euro zone banks from necessary restructuring, ECB Executive
Board member Benoit Coeure said on Thursday.
With excess liquidity in the banking system declining, many
economists expect the European Central Bank to launch a new
round of long-term cheap loans to encourage banks to lend to the
wider economy.
"The resort to central bank liquidity should be expensive,
bounded in time, and (address) only emergency situations," he
said in prepared remarks for delivery at a conference in
Toulouse, southern France.
"This matters particularly in the euro area, where
over-reliance on central bank funding, including emergency
liquidity assistance, can delay the necessary restructuring and
changes in banks' business models," he added.
ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday that the central
bank stood ready to temper money markets if needed, possibly
with a new long-term liquidity operation for banks.
However, fellow ECB policymaker, Bank of France governor
Christian Noyer, said in a Le Monde interview that liquidity was
still abundant and therefore such an operation was not currently
needed.
Coeure said that central banks should provide liquidity only
in a crisis and not when banks had insufficient capital, a
problem which he said only shareholders and possibly governments
could address.
"Liquidity ought to be provided to the banking system as
needed, but it should not be a substitute for a lack of
capital," he added.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas, editing by Tom Heneghan/Ruth
Pitchford)