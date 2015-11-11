PARIS Nov 11 The European Central Bank will
decide whether to strengthen its quantitative easing programme
next month as it seeks to push inflation back towards its target
of near 2 percent, executive board member Benoit Coeure said.
No decision has been taken yet and "the debate is open",
since the recovery in the euro zone remains weak and inflation
expectations are ceasing to progress, Coeure told the newspaper
Le Figaro in an interview to be published Thursday that was
released to media on Wednesday.
Economic projections in December will help the ECB decide,
he said.
The ECB is not obliged to act now, he said, adding: "We take
our decisions based on the economy and not on financial
markets."
The key question was whether certain factors, such as the
drop in the price of raw materials, were temporary or whether
they would prevent a return to inflation close to 2 percent over
the long term.
In the latter case, "additional measures would be taken",
Coeure said. "We will decide in December based on the
information at our disposal."
The ECB wants to keep inflation below but close to 2 percent
over the medium term. In March, it began a programme of buying
government bonds to flood the euro zone with cash and accelerate
price growth, now stifled by weak economies and cheap energy.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that the ECB was examining
whether to buy municipal bonds of cities such as Paris or
regions like Bavaria as part of preparations for the next
rate-setting meeting of policy-setters on Dec. 3, according to
people with knowledge of a possible extension to its
money-printing scheme.
Coeure told Le Figaro the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on
interest rates in December would not have a direct effect on the
ECB's decision.
"Today, the risks weighing on growth and inflation are
downward," Coeure said.
The ECB would best serve euro zone citizens by respecting
its mandate for inflation to return to near 2 percent, he said.
The ECB is aware that low interest rates "also have negative
effects, particularly on savings" and could put financial
stability at risk if they last too long, he said.
"We don't wish for this monetary policy to last too long,
but we will apply it as long as necessary given our mandate," he
said, adding that it was up to governments to make the necessary
reforms to boost confidence and growth.
