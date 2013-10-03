TOULOUSE, France Oct 3 Central banks must be
wary of offering liquidity on such easy terms that it
discourages some euro zone banks from carrying out needed
restructuring, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on
Thursday.
"The resort to central bank liquidity should be expensive,
bounded in time, and (address) only emergency situations," he
said in prepared remarks for delivery at a conference in
Toulouse, southern France.
"This matters particularly in the euro area, where
over-reliance on central bank funding, including emergency
liquidity assistance, can delay the necessary restructuring and
changes in banks' business models," he added.
